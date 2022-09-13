In articol:
- Cine sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Emmy 2022
- Cel mai bun serial dramă
- Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial dramă
- Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă
- Cea mai bună actriță – rol secundar într-un serial dramă
- Cel mai bun actor – rol secundar într-un serial dramă
- Cel mai bun serial comedie
- Cea mai bună serie limitată sau antologie
- Cel mai bun talk-show de varietăți
- Cel mai bun serial de sketch-uri
- Cel mai bun program de competiție
- Cea mai bună regie într-un serial dramă
- Cea mai bună regie într-o serie limitată, antologie sau film pentru TV
- Cea mai bună regie într-un serial comedie
- Cel mai bun scenariu într-un serial comedie
- Cel mai bun scenariu într-un serial dramă
- Cel mai bun scenariu într-o serie limitată, antologie sau film pentru TV
- Cel mai bun scenariu pentru un show de varietăți
Anul acesta, printre principalii câștigători ai Premiilor Emmy 2022 se numără producțiile ”Ted Lasso” ”Succession” și ”The White Lotus”, nominalizate pentru cele mai bune seriale și mini-seriale.
Cine sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Emmy 2022
Printre câșțigătorii Premiilor Emmy 2022 se numără Saturday Night Live, Last Week with John Oliver, Zendaya, Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, Jerrod Carmichael, Jason Sudeikis și Michael Keaton. Iată toți câștigătorii premiilor Emmy 2022!
Cel mai bun serial dramă
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO) (Câștigător)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial dramă
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria) (Câștigător)
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) (Câștigător)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Cea mai bună actriță – rol secundar într-un serial dramă
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Julia Garner (Ozark) (Câștigător)
- Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J.Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Cel mai bun actor – rol secundar într-un serial dramă
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) (Câștigător)
- John Turturro (Severance)
- Christopher Walken (Severance)
- Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)
Cel mai bun serial comedie
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple) (Câștigător)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Cea mai bună serie limitată sau antologie
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO) (WINNER)
Cel mai bun talk-show de varietăți
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (Câștigător)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Cel mai bun serial de sketch-uri
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC) (Câștigător)
Cel mai bun program de competiție
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) (Câștigător)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Cea mai bună regie într-un serial dramă
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Ben Stiller (Severance)
- Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game) (Câștigător)
- Mark Mylod (Succession)
- Cathy Yan (Succession)
- Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
- Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)
Cea mai bună regie într-o serie limitată, antologie sau film pentru TV
- Danny Strong (Dopesick)
- Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)
- Michael Showalter (The Dropout)
- John Wells (MAID)
- Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)
- Mike White (The White Lotus) (Câștigător)
Cea mai bună regie într-un serial comedie
- Hiro Murai (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
- Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
- Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)
- Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)
- MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) (Câștigător)
Cel mai bun scenariu într-un serial comedie
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) (Câștigător)
- Duffy Boudreau (Barry)
- Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry)
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)
- Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jane Becker (Ted Lasso)
- Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows)
Cel mai bun scenariu într-un serial dramă
- Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)
- Chris Mundy (Ozark)
- Dan Erickson (Severance)
- Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)
- Jesse Armstrong (Succession) (Câștigător)
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)
- Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)
Cel mai bun scenariu într-o serie limitată, antologie sau film pentru TV
- Danny Strong (Dopesick)
- Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout)
- Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
- Molly Smith Metzler (MAID)
- Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven)
- Mike White (The White Lotus) (Câștigător)
Cel mai bun scenariu pentru un show de varietăți
- Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Don Wong)
- Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy)
- Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) (Câștigător)
- Nicole Byer (Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo))
- Norm Macdonald (Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special)