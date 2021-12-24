Colinde de Crăciun 2021. Cele mai îndrăgite cântece pentru sărbătorile de iarnă în engleză VIDEO&TEXT

Iată care sunt cele mai frumoase colinde de Crăciun 2021 în engleză!

Colinde de Crăciun în engleză
Autor: Loredana Dobre
In articol:

Colindele sunt elementul care învie atmosfera de Crăciun.

Unii preferă să asculte colindele tradiționale românești, cântate de artiști consacrați din țară, în timp ce alți români ascultă cântece în egleză. Dacă faci parte din cea de-a doua categorie, îți propunem o listă cu cele mai cunoscute și îndrăgite melodii pentru sărbătorile de iarnă în exgleză.

Colinde de Crăciun în engleză: All I Want For Christmas Is You

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you, yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
And I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy
With a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You, baby

Lonely This Christmas

Try to imagine a house that's not a home
Try to imagine a Christmas all alone
That's where I'll be, since you left me
My tears could melt the snow

What can I do, without you?
I've got no place, no place to go
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Without you to hold

It'll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It'll be cold, so cold
Without you to hold

This Christmas
Each time I remember the day you went away
And how I would listen to the things you had to say
I just break down, as I look around

And the only things I see
Are emptiness and loneliness
And an unlit Christmas tree
It'll be lonely this Christmas

Without you to hold
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It'll be cold, so cold

Without you to hold
This Christmas

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on
Our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yule-tide gay
From now on
Our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Last Christmas 

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)

Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

"Merry Christmas" I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)

Colinde de Crăciun în engleză: Jingle Bells

Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh
O'er the fields we go
Laughing all the way

Ha ha ha
Bells on bobtail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells
Jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun

It is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
(Repeat)

Now the ground is white
And the night is young

Take the sleigh tonight
And join us in this song
Just get a bob tailed bay
Get ready for a run

Then hitch him to a sleigh
And now we'll have some fun!

Jingle bells
Jingle bells

Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun
It is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh.

