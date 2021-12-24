Colinde de Crăciun 2021. Cele mai îndrăgite cântece pentru sărbătorile de iarnă în engleză VIDEO&TEXT

In articol:

Colindele sunt elementul care învie atmosfera de Crăciun.

Colinde de Crăciun în engleză: All I Want For Christmas Is You

Unii preferă să asculte colindele tradiționale românești, cântate de artiști consacrați din țară, în timp ce alți români ascultă cântece în egleză. Dacă faci parte din cea de-a doua categorie, îți propunem o listă cu cele mai cunoscute și îndrăgite melodii pentru sărbătorile de iarnă în exgleză.

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you, yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

And I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Lonely This Christmas

Try to imagine a house that's not a home

Try to imagine a Christmas all alone

That's where I'll be, since you left me

My tears could melt the snow

What can I do, without you?

I've got no place, no place to go

It'll be lonely this Christmas

Without you to hold

It'll be lonely this Christmas

Lonely and cold

It'll be cold, so cold

Without you to hold

This Christmas

Each time I remember the day you went away

And how I would listen to the things you had to say

I just break down, as I look around

And the only things I see

Are emptiness and loneliness

And an unlit Christmas tree

It'll be lonely this Christmas

Without you to hold

It'll be lonely this Christmas

Lonely and cold

It'll be cold, so cold

Without you to hold

This Christmas

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on

Our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the Yule-tide gay

From now on

Our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Last Christmas

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special (special)

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye

Tell me baby, do you recognize me?

Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

"Merry Christmas" I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying "I love you", I meant it

Now I know what a fool I've been

But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special (special)

Colinde de Crăciun în engleză: Jingle Bells

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O'er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Ha ha ha

Bells on bobtail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells

Jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh, what fun

It is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

(Repeat)

Now the ground is white

And the night is young

Take the sleigh tonight

And join us in this song

Just get a bob tailed bay

Get ready for a run

Then hitch him to a sleigh

And now we'll have some fun!

Jingle bells

Jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh, what fun

It is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

