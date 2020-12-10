Colinde de Craciun. Cele mai frumoase cântece de sărbători

Primul semn că sărbătorile de iarnă se apropie sunt colindele. Așa că v-am făcut o mică listă cu cele mai frumoase colinde de Crăciun pe care trebuie neapărat să le ascultați.
Colinde de Craciun: Steaua sus răsare
Steaua sus răsare
Ca o taină mare
Steaua strălucește
Și lumii vestește
Și lumii vestește
Ca astăzi Curata
Preanevinovata
Fecioara Maria
Naște pe Mesia
Naște pe Mesia
Magii cum zăriră
Steaua și porniră
Mergând după rază
Pe Hristos sa-l vază
Pe Hristos sa-l vază
Și dacă porniră
Îndată-L găsiră
La Dansul intrară
Și se închinară
Și se închinară
Cu daruri gătite
Lui Hristos menite
Ducând fiecare
Bucurie mare
Bucurie mare
Care bucurie
Și aici sa fie
De la tinerețe
Pân-la bătrânețe
Pân-la bătrânețe
Colinde de Craciun: Jingle Bells
Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh
O'er the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Ha ha ha
Bells on bobtail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight
Jingle bells
Jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun
It is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
(Repeat)
Now the ground is white
And the night is young
Take the sleigh tonight
And join us in this song
Just get a bob tailed bay
Get ready for a run
Then hitch him to a sleigh
And now we'll have some fun!
Jingle bells
Jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun
It is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
Colinde de Craciun: O, brad frumos
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Cu cetina tot verde.
Tu ești copacul credincios,
Ce frunza nu și-o pierde,
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Cu cetina tot verde.
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Verdeața ta îmi place.
Când o revăd sunt bucuros
Și vesel ea mă face.
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Verdeață ta îmi place.
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Cu frunza neschimbată.
Mă mângâi și mă faci voios
Și mă-ntaresti îndată.
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Cu frunza neschimbată.
Colinde de Craciun: All I Want For Christmas Is You
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you, yeah
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
And I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy
With a toy on Christmas Day
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Colinde de Craciun: Moș Crăciun
Moş Crăciun cu plete dalbe
A sosit de prin nămeţi
Şi aduce daruri multe
La fetiţe şi băieţi
Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun
Din bătrani se povesteşte
Că-n toţi anii negreşit
Moş Crăciun pribeag soseşte
Niciodată n-a lipsit
Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun
Moş Crăciun cu plete dalbe
Incotro vrei s-o apuci
Ţi-aş canta Florile dalbe
De la noi să nu te duci!
Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun!
Colinde de Craciun: Last Christmas
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)
Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me
"Merry Christmas" I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)
Colinde de Craciun: Cel mai frumos cadou
Credeam că dacă voi pleca
Te voi putea uita
Dar orice cale alegeam
La tine mă întorceam
Aș vrea să iți mărturisesc
Cât de mult îmi este dor
Bradul să-l împodobesc
Dar fară tine n-are rost
Vreau să-mi fii din nou
Cel mai frumos cadou
Aproape să te am
În fiecare an
Vreau să-mi fii acum
În seara de Crăciun
Tot ce am mai bun
Ești tu
Stele albe bat în geam
Mi-e dor cum le priveam
Eram atât de îndrăgostiți
În brațe ne țineam
Aș vrea acum de sărbători
Să dăm timpul înapoi
Farmecul acestei nopți
Să-l trăim iar în doi
Vreau să-mi fii din nou
Cel mai frumos cadou
Aproape să te am
În fiecare an
Vreau să-mi fii acum
În seara de Crăciun
Tot ce am mai bun
Ești tu
Colinde de Craciun: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on
Our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yule-tide gay
From now on
Our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now
Colinde de Craciun: Cerul și pământul
Cerul și pământul, cerul și pământul
În cântec răsună
Îngeri și oameni, îngeri și oameni
Cântă împreună
Hristos se naște Domnul coboară
Îngerii cântă magii îl adoră
Păstorii aleargă ieslea înconjoară
Mari minuni se întâmplară
În Betlaim azi e mare minune
Vergura curată fiu născu în lume
Din răsărit vin magi cu bucurie
Cu dar de smirna, aur și tămâie
Din cer cuvântul în trup se arată
Noaptea din lume zi se face-ndată
Hristos se naște veniți la închinare
Cu vesel suflet vesel cântare
Colinde de Craciun: Lonely This Christmas
Try to imagine a house that's not a home
Try to imagine a Christmas all alone
That's where I'll be, since you left me
My tears could melt the snow
What can I do, without you?
I've got no place, no place to go
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Without you to hold
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It'll be cold, so cold
Without you to hold
This Christmas
Each time I remember the day you went away
And how I would listen to the things you had to say
I just break down, as I look around
And the only things I see
Are emptiness and loneliness
And an unlit Christmas tree
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Without you to hold
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It'll be cold, so cold
Without you to hold
This Christmas