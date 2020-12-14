Colinde de Craciun - VIDEO, AUDIO ȘI TEXT. Cele mai frumoase cântece pentru sărbătorile de iarnă

Primul semn că sărbătorile de iarnă se apropie sunt colindele. Așa că v-am făcut o mică listă cu cele mai frumoase colinde de Crăciun pe care trebuie neapărat să le ascultați în familie.

Colinde de Craciun: Steaua sus răsare

Steaua sus răsare

Ca o taină mare

Steaua strălucește

Și lumii vestește

Și lumii vestește

Ca astăzi Curata

Preanevinovata

Fecioara Maria

Naște pe Mesia

Naște pe Mesia

Magii cum zăriră

Steaua și porniră

Mergând după rază

Pe Hristos sa-l vază

Pe Hristos sa-l vază

Și dacă porniră

Îndată-L găsiră

La Dansul intrară

Și se închinară

Și se închinară

Cu daruri gătite

Lui Hristos menite

Ducând fiecare

Bucurie mare

Bucurie mare

Care bucurie

Și aici sa fie

De la tinerețe

Pân-la bătrânețe

Pân-la bătrânețe

Colinde de Craciun: Jingle Bells

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O'er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Ha ha ha

Bells on bobtail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells

Jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh, what fun

It is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Now the ground is white

And the night is young

Take the sleigh tonight

And join us in this song

Just get a bob tailed bay

Get ready for a run

Then hitch him to a sleigh

And now we'll have some fun!

Jingle bells

Jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh, what fun

It is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Colinde de Craciun: O, brad frumos

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,

Cu cetina tot verde.

Tu ești copacul credincios,

Ce frunza nu și-o pierde,

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,

Cu cetina tot verde.

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,

Verdeața ta îmi place.

Când o revăd sunt bucuros

Și vesel ea mă face.

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,

Verdeață ta îmi place.

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,

Cu frunza neschimbată.

Mă mângâi și mă faci voios

Și mă-ntaresti îndată.

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,

Cu frunza neschimbată.

Colinde de Craciun: All I Want For Christmas Is You

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you, yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

And I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Colinde de Craciun: Moș Crăciun

Moş Crăciun cu plete dalbe

A sosit de prin nămeţi

Şi aduce daruri multe

La fetiţe şi băieţi

Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun

Din bătrani se povesteşte

Că-n toţi anii negreşit

Moş Crăciun pribeag soseşte

Niciodată n-a lipsit

Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun

Moş Crăciun cu plete dalbe

Incotro vrei s-o apuci

Ţi-aş canta Florile dalbe

De la noi să nu te duci!

Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun!

Colinde de Craciun: Last Christmas

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special (special)

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye

Tell me baby, do you recognize me?

Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

"Merry Christmas" I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying "I love you", I meant it

Now I know what a fool I've been

But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special (special)

Colinde de Craciun: Cel mai frumos cadou

Credeam că dacă voi pleca

Te voi putea uita

Dar orice cale alegeam

La tine mă întorceam

Aș vrea să iți mărturisesc

Cât de mult îmi este dor

Bradul să-l împodobesc

Dar fară tine n-are rost

Vreau să-mi fii din nou

Cel mai frumos cadou

Aproape să te am

În fiecare an

Vreau să-mi fii acum

În seara de Crăciun

Tot ce am mai bun

Ești tu

Stele albe bat în geam

Mi-e dor cum le priveam

Eram atât de îndrăgostiți

În brațe ne țineam

Aș vrea acum de sărbători

Să dăm timpul înapoi

Farmecul acestei nopți

Să-l trăim iar în doi

Vreau să-mi fii din nou

Cel mai frumos cadou

Aproape să te am

În fiecare an

Vreau să-mi fii acum

În seara de Crăciun

Tot ce am mai bun

Ești tu

Colinde de Craciun: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on

Our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the Yule-tide gay

From now on

Our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Colinde de Craciun: Cerul și pământul

Cerul și pământul, cerul și pământul

În cântec răsună

Îngeri și oameni, îngeri și oameni

Cântă împreună

Hristos se naște Domnul coboară

Îngerii cântă magii îl adoră

Păstorii aleargă ieslea înconjoară

Mari minuni se întâmplară

În Betlaim azi e mare minune

Vergura curată fiu născu în lume

Din răsărit vin magi cu bucurie

Cu dar de smirna, aur și tămâie

Din cer cuvântul în trup se arată

Noaptea din lume zi se face-ndată

Hristos se naște veniți la închinare

Cu vesel suflet vesel cântare

Colinde de Craciun: Lonely This Christmas

Try to imagine a house that's not a home

Try to imagine a Christmas all alone

That's where I'll be, since you left me

My tears could melt the snow

What can I do, without you?

I've got no place, no place to go

It'll be lonely this Christmas

Without you to hold

It'll be lonely this Christmas

Lonely and cold

It'll be cold, so cold

Without you to hold

This Christmas

Each time I remember the day you went away

And how I would listen to the things you had to say

I just break down, as I look around

And the only things I see

Are emptiness and loneliness

And an unlit Christmas tree

It'll be lonely this Christmas

Without you to hold

It'll be lonely this Christmas

Lonely and cold

It'll be cold, so cold

Without you to hold

This Christmas