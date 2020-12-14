Colinde de Craciun - VIDEO, AUDIO ȘI TEXT. Cele mai frumoase cântece pentru sărbătorile de iarnă

Colinde de Craciun. Cele mai cunoscute cântece de sărbători

Distribuie pe:

Autor: Elena Popescu

Primul semn că sărbătorile de iarnă se apropie sunt colindele. Așa că v-am făcut o mică listă cu cele mai frumoase colinde de Crăciun pe care trebuie neapărat să le ascultați în familie.

Colinde de Craciun: Steaua sus răsare 

In articol:

Steaua sus răsare
Ca o taină mare
Steaua strălucește
Și lumii vestește
Și lumii vestește

Ca astăzi Curata
Preanevinovata
Fecioara Maria
Naște pe Mesia
Naște pe Mesia

Magii cum zăriră
Steaua și porniră
Mergând după rază
Pe Hristos sa-l vază
Pe Hristos sa-l vază

Și dacă porniră
Îndată-L găsiră
La Dansul intrară
Și se închinară
Și se închinară

Cu daruri gătite
Lui Hristos menite
Ducând fiecare
Bucurie mare
Bucurie mare

Care bucurie
Și aici sa fie
De la tinerețe
Pân-la bătrânețe
Pân-la bătrânețe

Colinde de Craciun: Jingle Bells

Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh
O'er the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Ha ha ha
Bells on bobtail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells
Jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun
It is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
(Repeat)

Now the ground is white
And the night is young
Take the sleigh tonight
And join us in this song
Just get a bob tailed bay
Get ready for a run
Then hitch him to a sleigh
And now we'll have some fun!

Jingle bells
Jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh, what fun
It is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh

Citeste si: 5 preparate din carne de porc pe care să le gătești de Crăciun și Revelion

Colinde de Craciun
Colinde de Craciun[Sursa foto: Shutterstock]

Colinde de Craciun: O, brad frumos

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Cu cetina tot verde.
Tu ești copacul credincios,
Ce frunza nu și-o pierde,
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Cu cetina tot verde.

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Verdeața ta îmi place.
Când o revăd sunt bucuros
Și vesel ea mă face.
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Verdeață ta îmi place.

O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Cu frunza neschimbată.
Mă mângâi și mă faci voios
Și mă-ntaresti îndată.
O, brad frumos, o brad frumos,
Cu frunza neschimbată.

Colinde de Craciun: All I Want For Christmas Is You

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree

Citeste si: Tensiuni uriașe la Cotroceni. Decizia luată de AUR îi activează pe SPP-iști - evz.ro

Citeste si: Ce profeții a făcut Nostradamus pentru anul 2021 - bzi.ro

I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you, yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
And I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy
With a toy on Christmas Day
I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You, baby

Citeste si: Colinde romanesti. Lista celor mai frumoase colinde tradiționale

Colinde de Craciun
Colinde de Craciun[Sursa foto: Shutterstock]

Colinde de Craciun: Moș Crăciun

Moş Crăciun cu plete dalbe
A sosit de prin nămeţi
Şi aduce daruri multe
La fetiţe şi băieţi

Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun

Din bătrani se povesteşte
Că-n toţi anii negreşit
Moş Crăciun pribeag soseşte
Niciodată n-a lipsit

Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun

Moş Crăciun cu plete dalbe
Incotro vrei s-o apuci
Ţi-aş canta Florile dalbe
De la noi să nu te duci!

Moş Crăciun, Moş Crăciun!

Colinde de Craciun: Last Christmas 

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)

Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

"Merry Christmas" I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)

Colinde de Craciun: Cel mai frumos cadou

Credeam că dacă voi pleca
Te voi putea uita
Dar orice cale alegeam
La tine mă întorceam

Aș vrea să iți mărturisesc
Cât de mult îmi este dor
Bradul să-l împodobesc
Dar fară tine n-are rost

Vreau să-mi fii din nou
Cel mai frumos cadou
Aproape să te am
În fiecare an
Vreau să-mi fii acum
În seara de Crăciun
Tot ce am mai bun
Ești tu

Stele albe bat în geam

Mi-e dor cum le priveam
Eram atât de îndrăgostiți
În brațe ne țineam

Aș vrea acum de sărbători
Să dăm timpul înapoi
Farmecul acestei nopți
Să-l trăim iar în doi

Vreau să-mi fii din nou
Cel mai frumos cadou
Aproape să te am
În fiecare an
Vreau să-mi fii acum
În seara de Crăciun
Tot ce am mai bun
Ești tu

Colinde de Craciun
Colinde de Craciun[Sursa foto: Shutterstock]

Colinde de Craciun: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on
Our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the Yule-tide gay
From now on
Our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Colinde de Craciun: Cerul și pământul

Cerul și pământul, cerul și pământul
În cântec răsună
Îngeri și oameni, îngeri și oameni
Cântă împreună

Hristos se naște Domnul coboară
Îngerii cântă magii îl adoră
Păstorii aleargă ieslea înconjoară
Mari minuni se întâmplară
În Betlaim azi e mare minune
Vergura curată fiu născu în lume
Din răsărit vin magi cu bucurie
Cu dar de smirna, aur și tămâie
Din cer cuvântul în trup se arată
Noaptea din lume zi se face-ndată
Hristos se naște veniți la închinare
Cu vesel suflet vesel cântare

Colinde de Craciun: Lonely This Christmas

Try to imagine a house that's not a home
Try to imagine a Christmas all alone
That's where I'll be, since you left me
My tears could melt the snow
What can I do, without you?
I've got no place, no place to go
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Without you to hold
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It'll be cold, so cold
Without you to hold
This Christmas
Each time I remember the day you went away
And how I would listen to the things you had to say
I just break down, as I look around
And the only things I see
Are emptiness and loneliness
And an unlit Christmas tree
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Without you to hold
It'll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It'll be cold, so cold
Without you to hold
This Christmas

Galerie foto  Urmatorul articol
Abonează-te pe
Citește și:

Bianca Drăgușanu spune că doctorul Călin Doboș nu este vinovat

OANA ZĂVORANU, adevărul despre divorțul dintre Pepe și Pastramă: Ce vă ziceam eu?

Superalimentul care-ți regenerează tot organismul. Este plin de Omega3 și se găsește ușor în comerț. Vă va ajuta mintea în primul rând

Mesaje de Craciun. Urări și felicitări de sărbătorile de iarnă pentru rude și prieteni

5 preparate din carne de porc pe care să le gătești de Crăciun și Revelion

Clipul zilei pe WOWBIZ.RO:
KanalD va recomanda
Theo Rose, implicata intr-un accident de masina dupa Semifinala! Cum se simte cantareata
Theo Rose, implicata intr-un accident de masina dupa Semifinala! Cum se simte cantareata
Live Stream Online Puterea Dragostei - Ediția de luni, 14 decembrie – Prima parte- VIDEO. Romeo, un NOU concurent isi face aparitia in casa fetelor! Pe cine va invita la dans?
Live Stream Online Puterea Dragostei - Ediția de luni, 14 decembrie – Prima parte- VIDEO. Romeo, un NOU...
Emotii mari in Gala Puterea dragostei! Cine a parasit competitia si cine a castigat cei 1500 de euro!
Emotii mari in Gala Puterea dragostei! Cine a parasit competitia si cine a castigat cei 1500 de euro!
Publicul a decis! Ei sunt Favoriții Săptămânii la Puterea dragostei! Cristina Mihaela Dorobanțu a făcut anunțul!
Publicul a decis! Ei sunt Favoriții Săptămânii la Puterea dragostei! Cristina Mihaela Dorobanțu a făcut...
Revoltător! Ce se întâmplă acum la ATI în spitalele din România, deși e interzis!
Revoltător! Ce se întâmplă acum la ATI în spitalele din România, deși e interzis!
Documentul despre vaccinul anti-COVID, fabricat de Pfizer, care face înconjurul lumii
Documentul despre vaccinul anti-COVID, fabricat de Pfizer, care face înconjurul lumii
Doliu uriaș în showbiz. Vedeta a murit la Terapie Intensivă, răpusă de Covid
Doliu uriaș în showbiz. Vedeta a murit la Terapie Intensivă, răpusă de Covid
Lavinia Pîrva, primele declarații despre al doilea copil: „Trec prin cea mai frumoasă perioadă a vieții mele”
Lavinia Pîrva, primele declarații despre al doilea copil: „Trec prin cea mai frumoasă perioadă a vieții mele”
Bianca Drăgușanu îi dă lovitura de grație lui Alex Bodi! Acum că el e în arest, ea a spus tot! 'Eu am..'
Bianca Drăgușanu îi dă lovitura de grație lui Alex Bodi! Acum că el e în arest, ea a spus tot! 'Eu...
Scandal și bătaie în văzul tuturor! Filmarea cu iubita lui Florin Ristei a șocat pe toată lumea! Detalii incredibile ies la iveală
Scandal și bătaie în văzul tuturor! Filmarea cu iubita lui Florin Ristei a șocat pe toată lumea! Detalii...
Mesaje de Craciun. Urări și felicitări de sărbătorile de iarnă pentru rude și prieteni
Mesaje de Craciun. Urări și felicitări de sărbătorile de iarnă pentru rude și prieteni
IMAGINI EXCLUSIVE: Pepe și Oana Zăvoranu, sărut pasional în plină stradă! Nu le-a păsat de nimeni!
IMAGINI EXCLUSIVE: Pepe și Oana Zăvoranu, sărut pasional în plină stradă! Nu le-a păsat de nimeni!
Fiecare gospodină TREBUIE să știe acest secret! Îți va face viața mai ușoară
Fiecare gospodină TREBUIE să știe acest secret! Îți va face viața mai ușoară
Vreme total neobișnuită de sărbători. Directorul ANM a anunțat
Vreme total neobișnuită de sărbători. Directorul ANM a anunțat
Cel mai controversat concurent s-a ÎNTORS la Puterea dragostei! Cristina Mihaela a făcut anunțul, la finalul emisiunii! Nimeni nu credea că o să mai vină în concurs! Apariția lui i-a șocat pe concurenți!
Cel mai controversat concurent s-a ÎNTORS la Puterea dragostei! Cristina Mihaela a făcut anunțul, la...
Horoscop 8 decembrie 2020! Nativii zodiei Balanță au parte de noi oportunități!
Horoscop 8 decembrie 2020! Nativii zodiei Balanță au parte de noi oportunități!
Calendar ortodox 14 decembrie. Ce rugăciune se spune astăzi, te scapă de probleme
Calendar ortodox 14 decembrie. Ce rugăciune se spune astăzi, te scapă de probleme
Lichidul care previne infectarea cu noul coronavirus. Ce spune Streinu Cercel despre apa de la robinet
Lichidul care previne infectarea cu noul coronavirus. Ce spune Streinu Cercel despre apa de la robinet
Ce profeții a făcut Nostradamus pentru anul 2021
Ce profeții a făcut Nostradamus pentru anul 2021
Lora îşi dezvăluie MARELE SECRET. S-a iubit cu un BĂRBAT CELEBRU înainte să se mărite
Lora îşi dezvăluie MARELE SECRET. S-a iubit cu un BĂRBAT CELEBRU înainte să se mărite
ŞOC în România. Unul dintre marii miliardari, RĂPUS de Covid!
ŞOC în România. Unul dintre marii miliardari, RĂPUS de Covid!
DESPĂRȚIREA ANULUI la Puterea dragostei! Cei doi și-au spus adio, în urmă cu puțin timp! Toată lumea aștepta cu nerăbdare să îi vadă la anul în fața altarului: „Relația a ajuns într-un punct mort”
DESPĂRȚIREA ANULUI la Puterea dragostei! Cei doi și-au spus adio, în urmă cu puțin timp! Toată lumea...
Cel mai iubit concurent de la Puterea dragostei, în stare de șoc! Tatăl său este acuzat de GENOCID și riscă închisoarea PE VIAȚĂ
Cel mai iubit concurent de la Puterea dragostei, în stare de șoc! Tatăl său este acuzat de GENOCID și riscă...
Este ÎNSĂRCINATĂ din nou! Frumoasa vedetă este în culmea fericirii: „Abia aștept”
Este ÎNSĂRCINATĂ din nou! Frumoasa vedetă este în culmea fericirii: „Abia aștept”
Testul rapid pentru coronavirus care poate reporni lumea. Ce spune despre el medicul Virgil Musta
Testul rapid pentru coronavirus care poate reporni lumea. Ce spune despre el medicul Virgil Musta
O româncă răpită la naştere şi vândută în America şi-a regăsit familia după 25 de ani
O româncă răpită la naştere şi vândută în America şi-a regăsit familia după 25 de ani
Dezvăluiri. Românii mureau de foame înainte de 1989. Știa Nicolae Ceaușescu?
Dezvăluiri. Românii mureau de foame înainte de 1989. Știa Nicolae Ceaușescu?
Horoscop 14 decembrie. Săgetătorii sunt în centrul atenției
Horoscop 14 decembrie. Săgetătorii sunt în centrul atenției
Câte persoane pot participa la petrecerile de Crăciun și Revelion? Răspunsul clar şi răspicat dat de Raed Arafat
Câte persoane pot participa la petrecerile de Crăciun și Revelion? Răspunsul clar şi răspicat dat de Raed...
Fenomen spectaculos pe cer! Cum suntem afectaţi de eclipsa de soare?
Fenomen spectaculos pe cer! Cum suntem afectaţi de eclipsa de soare?
Europa se CUTREMURĂ: Decizia RADICALĂ luată de Angela Merkel cutremură Europa
Europa se CUTREMURĂ: Decizia RADICALĂ luată de Angela Merkel cutremură Europa
Este OFICIAL! Noile reguli intră în vigoare din această noapte, la 00.00. Se aplică în toată România! Lista restricţiilor
Este OFICIAL! Noile reguli intră în vigoare din această noapte, la 00.00. Se aplică în toată România! Lista...
Cum fac amor africanii. Practica crudă care şochează și acum întreaga lume
Cum fac amor africanii. Practica crudă care şochează și acum întreaga lume
Motivul pentru care Cătălin Botezatu și-a ascuns copiii de ochii lumii! Câți copii are, de fapt: Seamănă leit cu mine
Motivul pentru care Cătălin Botezatu și-a ascuns copiii de ochii lumii! Câți copii are, de fapt: Seamănă...
Horoscop 14 decembrie. Săgetătorii sunt în centrul atenției
Horoscop 14 decembrie. Săgetătorii sunt în centrul atenției
Sâmbăta aceasta, de la ora 15:00, la ”ROventura”, Calatorie in Maramureș, un ținut fabulos
Sâmbăta aceasta, de la ora 15:00, la ”ROventura”, Calatorie in Maramureș, un ținut fabulos
Carmen Harra, previziune sumbră pentru români în 2021! Ce se întâmplă anul viitor: „Ne transformă viața într-un coșmar!”
Carmen Harra, previziune sumbră pentru români în 2021! Ce se întâmplă anul viitor: „Ne transformă viața...
Mesaje de Craciun. Urări și felicitări de sărbătorile de iarnă pentru rude și prieteni
Mesaje de Craciun. Urări și felicitări de sărbătorile de iarnă pentru rude și prieteni
Data când se taie porcul. Ce spune tradiția populară despre Ignat
Data când se taie porcul. Ce spune tradiția populară despre Ignat
Cookies

Înainte să pleci...

Asigură-te că nu mai pierzi nicio exclusivitate!

Primește pe e-mail știri de ultimă oră și cele mai interesante mondenități

* Te poți dezabona oricând cu un singur click.
Nu, mulțumesc!