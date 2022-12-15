Globurile de Aur 2023. Jenna Ortega a fost nominalizată la Golden Globes Awards pentru rolul din serialul „Wednesday” 

Pe 10 ianuarie 2023, Golden Globes Awards revine cu cea de-a 80-a ediție. Iată cum arată nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2023!

Golden Globes Awards reprezintă o gală dedicată filmelor, serialelor și producțiilor de televiziune. Pe 10 ianuarie 2023, Golden Globes Awards revine cu cea de-a 80-a ediție. Iată cum arată nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2023!

Jenna Ortega, nominalizată la Globurile de Aur 2023

De curând, au fost anunțate nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2023, eveniment ce va avea loc pe 10 ianuarie 2023. Printre cei nominalizați se află și Jenna Ortega, actrița principală a serialului „Wednesday”.

Tânăra actriță a fost nominalizată la categoria „Best Actress in a TV Series- Musical or Comedy”, pentu modul în care a reușit să-i dea viață lui Wednesday Addams, personajul principal al producției Netflix „Wednesday”.

Globurile de Aur 2023. Jenna Ortega a fost nominalizată la Golden Globes Awards pentru rolul din serialul „Wednesday" 

Globurile de Aur 2023. Jenna Ortega a fost nominalizată la Golden Globes Awards pentru rolul din serialul „Wednesday" 

În topul nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur de anul viitor se află „The Banshees of Inisherin”. Totodată, de pe lista nominalizărilor la Golden Globes 2023 au lipsit nume mari precum Will Smith, Tom Hanks sau vedetele lui Jordan Peele din Nope.

După incidentul cu palma de la Oscar, Will Smith încearcă în continuare să-și refacă imaginea publică. Primul său proiect dupa criza de reputație prin care a trecut se numește „Emancipation”, unde Will Smith joacă rolul unui sclav care a reușit să-și preia libertatea. Chiar dacă filmul a fost primit în mod pozitiv de către critici, acesta nu s-a aflat pe lista nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur 2023.

 

Topul producțiilor cu cele mai multe nominalizări la Globurile de Aur 2023

The Banshees of Inisherin- 8

 

Everything Everywhere All at Once- 6

 

Babylon- 5

 

The Fabelmans- 5

 

Elvis- 3

 

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio- 3

 

Tár- 3

Topul celor mai multe seriale nominalizate:

Abbott Elementary- 5

 

The Crown- 4

 

Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- 4

 

Only Murders in the Building- 4

 

Pam & Tommy- 4

 

The White Lotus- 4

 

Nominalizările complete la categoria „Film”:

Best Picture- Drama

 

Avatar: The Way of Water

 

Elvis

 

The Fabelmans

 

Tár

 

Top Gun: Maverick

 

 

 

Best Picture- Musical or Comedy

 

Babylon

 

The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

 

Triangle of Sadness

 

 

 

Best Director- Motion Picture

 

James Cameron- Avatar: The Way of Water

 

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

Baz Luhrmann- Elvis

 

Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans

 

 

 

Best Screenplay- Motion Picture

 

Tár- Todd Field

 

Everything Everywhere All at Once- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

 

The Banshees of Inisherin  — Martin McDonagh

 

Women Talking- Sarah Polley

 

The Fabelmans- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

 

 

 

Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama

 

Austin Butler- Elvis

 

Brendan Fraser- The Whale

 

Hugh Jackman- The Son

 

Bill Nighy- Living

 

Jeremy Pope- The Inspection

 

 

 

Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama

 

Cate Blanchett- Tár

 

Olivia Colman- Empire of Light

 

Viola Davis- The Woman King

 

Ana de Armas- Blonde

 

Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans

 

 

 

Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy

 

Lesley Manville- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

 

Margot Robbie- Babylon

 

Anya Taylor-Joy- The Menu

 

Emma Thompson- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

 

Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

 

 

Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy

 

Diego Calva- Babylon

 

Daniel Craig- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver- White Noise

 

Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Ralph Fiennes- The Menu

 

 

 

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

 

Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Brad Pitt- Babylon

 

Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

Eddie Redmayne- The Good Nurse

 

 

 

Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture

 

Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

 

Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

Dolly De Leon- Triangle of Sadness

 

Carey Mulligan- She Said

 

 

 

Best Original Score

 

The Banshees of Inisherin- Carter Burwell

 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- Alexandre Desplat

 

Women Talking- Hildur Guðnadóttir

 

Babylon- Justin Hurwitz

 

The Fabelmans- John Williams 

 

 

 

Best Picture, Non-English Language

 

All Quiet on the Western Front

 

Argentina, 1985

 

Close

 

Decision to Leave

 

RRR

 

 

 

Best Original Song

 

Where the Crawdads Sing: Carolina- Taylor Swift

 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Ciao Papa- Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

 

Top Gun: Maverick: Hold My Hand- Lady Gaga, BloodPop

 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Lift Me Up- Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

 

RRR: Naatu Naatu- Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

 

 

 

Best Motion Picture- Animated

 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

 

Inu-Oh

 

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

 

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

 

Turning Red

 

 

 

Nominalizările complete la categoria „Television”:

 

 

Best Television Series- Drama

 

Better Call Saul

 

The Crown

 

House of the Dragon

 

Ozark

 

Severance

 

 

 

Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy

 

Abbott Elementary

 

The Bear

 

Hacks

 

Only Murders in the Building

 

Wednesday

 

 

 

Best Actor in a Television Series- Drama

 

Jeff Bridges- The Old Man

 

Kevin Costner- Yellowstone

 

Diego Luna- Andor

 

Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul

 

Adam Scott- Severance

 

 

 

Best Actress in a Television Series- Drama

 

Emma D’Arcy- House of the Dragon

 

Laura Linney- Ozark

 

Imelda Staunton- The Crown

 

Hilary Swank- Alaska Daily

 

Zendaya- Euphoria

 

 

 

Best Actress in a TV Series- Musical or Comedy

 

Quinta Brunson- Abbott Elementary

 

Kaley Cuoco- The Flight Attendant

 

Selena Gomez- Only Murders in the Building

 

Jenna Ortega- Wednesday

 

Jean Smart- Hacks

 

 

 

Best Actor in a TV Series- Musical or Comedy

 

Donald Glover -Atlanta

 

Bill Hader- Barry

 

Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building

 

Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building

 

Jeremy Allen White- The Bear

 

 

 

Best Supporting Actor

 

John Lithgow- The Old Man

 

Jonathan Pryce- The Crown

 

John Turturro- Severance

 

Tyler James Williams- Abbott Elementary

 

Henry Winkler- Barry

 

 

 

Best Supporting Actress

 

Elizabeth Debicki- The Crown

 

Hannah Einbinder- Hacks

 

Julia Garner- Ozark

 

Janelle James- Abbott Elementary

 

Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary

 

 

 

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

 

Black Bird

 

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

 

The Dropout

 

Pam & Tommy

 

The White Lotus

 

 

 

Best Actor- Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

 

Taron Egerton- Black Bird

 

Colin Firth- The Staircase

 

Andrew Garfield- Under the Banner of Heaven

 

Evan Peters- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

 

Sebastian Stan- Pam & Tommy

 

 

 

Best Actress- Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

 

Jessica Chastain- George and Tammy

 

Julia Garner- Inventing Anna

 

Lily James- Pam & Tommy

 

Julia Roberts- Gaslit

 

Amanda Seyfried The Dropout

 

 

 

Best Supporting Actress- Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

 

Jennifer Coolidge- The White Lotus

 

Claire Danes- Fleishman Is in Trouble

 

Daisy Edgar-Jones- Under the Banner of Heaven

 

Niecy Nash-Betts- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

 

Aubrey Plaza- The White Lotus

 

 

 

Best Supporting Actor- Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

 

  1. Murray Abraham- The White Lotus

 

Domhnall Gleeson- The Patient

 

Paul Walter Hauser- Black Bird

 

Richard Jenkins- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

 

Seth Rogen- Pam & Tommy

 

 

sursă: bbc.com

