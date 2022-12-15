In articol:

Golden Globes Awards reprezintă o gală dedicată filmelor, serialelor și producțiilor de televiziune. Pe 10 ianuarie 2023, Golden Globes Awards revine cu cea de-a 80-a ediție. Iată cum arată nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2023!

Jenna Ortega, nominalizată la Globurile de Aur 2023

De curând, au fost anunțate nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2023, eveniment ce va avea loc pe 10 ianuarie 2023. Printre cei nominalizați se află și Jenna Ortega, actrița principală a serialului „Wednesday”.

Tânăra actriță a fost nominalizată la categoria „Best Actress in a TV Series- Musical or Comedy”, pentu modul în care a reușit să-i dea viață lui Wednesday Addams, personajul principal al producției Netflix „Wednesday”.

Globurile de Aur 2023. Jenna Ortega a fost nominalizată la Golden Globes Awards pentru rolul din serialul „Wednesday” [Sursa foto: Facebook]

În topul nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur de anul viitor se află „The Banshees of Inisherin”. Totodată, de pe lista nominalizărilor la Golden Globes 2023 au lipsit nume mari precum Will Smith, Tom Hanks sau vedetele lui Jordan Peele din Nope.

După incidentul cu palma de la Oscar, Will Smith încearcă în continuare să-și refacă imaginea publică. Primul său proiect dupa criza de reputație prin care a trecut se numește „Emancipation”, unde Will Smith joacă rolul unui sclav care a reușit să-și preia libertatea. Chiar dacă filmul a fost primit în mod pozitiv de către critici, acesta nu s-a aflat pe lista nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur 2023.

Topul producțiilor cu cele mai multe nominalizări la Globurile de Aur 2023

The Banshees of Inisherin- 8

Everything Everywhere All at Once- 6

Babylon- 5

The Fabelmans- 5

Elvis- 3

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio- 3

Tár- 3

Topul celor mai multe seriale nominalizate:

Abbott Elementary- 5

The Crown- 4

Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- 4

Only Murders in the Building- 4

Pam & Tommy- 4

The White Lotus- 4

Nominalizările complete la categoria „Film”:

Best Picture- Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture- Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Director- Motion Picture

James Cameron- Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann- Elvis

Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay- Motion Picture

Tár- Todd Field

Everything Everywhere All at Once- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh

Women Talking- Sarah Polley

The Fabelmans- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama

Austin Butler- Elvis

Brendan Fraser- The Whale

Hugh Jackman- The Son

Bill Nighy- Living

Jeremy Pope- The Inspection

Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama

Cate Blanchett- Tár

Olivia Colman- Empire of Light

Viola Davis- The Woman King

Ana de Armas- Blonde

Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie- Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy- The Menu

Emma Thompson- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva- Babylon

Daniel Craig- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver- White Noise

Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes- The Menu

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt- Babylon

Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne- The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture

Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon- Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan- She Said

Best Original Score

The Banshees of Inisherin- Carter Burwell

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking- Hildur Guðnadóttir

Babylon- Justin Hurwitz

The Fabelmans- John Williams

Best Picture, Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Original Song

Where the Crawdads Sing: Carolina- Taylor Swift

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Ciao Papa- Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

Top Gun: Maverick: Hold My Hand- Lady Gaga, BloodPop

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Lift Me Up- Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

RRR: Naatu Naatu- Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture- Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Nominalizările complete la categoria „Television”:

Best Television Series- Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actor in a Television Series- Drama

Jeff Bridges- The Old Man

Kevin Costner- Yellowstone

Diego Luna- Andor

Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul

Adam Scott- Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series- Drama

Emma D’Arcy- House of the Dragon

Laura Linney- Ozark

Imelda Staunton- The Crown

Hilary Swank- Alaska Daily

Zendaya- Euphoria

Best Actress in a TV Series- Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson- Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco- The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez- Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega- Wednesday

Jean Smart- Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series- Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover -Atlanta

Bill Hader- Barry

Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White- The Bear

Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow- The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce- The Crown

John Turturro- Severance

Tyler James Williams- Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler- Barry

Best Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki- The Crown

Hannah Einbinder- Hacks

Julia Garner- Ozark

Janelle James- Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor- Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Taron Egerton- Black Bird

Colin Firth- The Staircase

Andrew Garfield- Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan- Pam & Tommy

Best Actress- Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain- George and Tammy

Julia Garner- Inventing Anna

Lily James- Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts- Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried The Dropout

Best Supporting Actress- Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge- The White Lotus

Claire Danes- Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones- Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza- The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor- Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Murray Abraham- The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson- The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser- Black Bird

Richard Jenkins- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen- Pam & Tommy

sursă: bbc.com