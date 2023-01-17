Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Nominalizări la Premiile Oscar 2023. Ce nume mari ale industriei au șansa la premiul prestigios.

Autor: Alexandra Nistor
Gala Premiilor Oscar este una dintre cele mai importante evenimente ale anului. Ceremonia și-a aflat încă din luna decembrie a anului trecut nominalizații, iar acum este așteptată gala pentru a dezvălui numele câștigătorilor. Află cine sunt nominalizații la Gala Premiilor Oscar 2023.

Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2023

Cea mai bună fotografie

  • „All quiet on the Western Front”- Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert
  • „The Banshees of Inisherin”- Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
  • „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”- Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
  • „Elvis”- Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
  • „Everything everywhere all at once”- Dan Kwan, Mike Larocca, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
  • „The Fabelmans”- Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg
  • „Living”- Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
  • „Tár”- Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
  • „Top Gun: Maverick”- Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
  • „The Whale” – Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Todd Field
  • Joseph Kosinski
  • Martin McDonagh
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Charlotte Wells
  • Cel mai bun actor
  • Austin Butler în Elvis
  • Colin Farrell în The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brandan Fraser în The Whale
  • Gabriel LaBelle în The Fabelmans
  • Bill Nighy în Living

Cea mai bună actriță

  • Cate Blanchett în Tár
  • Viola Davis în The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas în Blonde
  • Danielle Deadwyler în Till
  • Michelle Yeoh în Everything everywhere all at once
  • Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
  • Paul Dano în The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson în The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Judd Hirsch în The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan în The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan în Everything everywhere all at once

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

  • Angela Bassett în Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve
  • Hong Chau în The Whale
  • Kerry Condon în The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis în Everything everywhere all at once
  • Michelle Williams în The Fabelmans

nominalizari oscar 2023

Premiile Academiei ajung în 2023 la a 95-a ediție

[Sursa foto: PixaBay]

Cel mai bun scenariu original

  • „Aftersun”
  • „The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • „Everything everywhere all at once”
  • „The Fabelmans”
  • „Tár”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

  • „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” – bazat pe caractere scrise de Johnson
  • „Living” – bazat pe „Ikiru” de Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni
  • „She Said”- bazat pe cartea scrisă de Jodi Kantor și Meghan Twohey
  • „White Noise” – bazat pe un roman al lui Don DeLillo
  • „Woman Talking” – bazat pe o carte a lui Miriam Toews

Cel mai bun film animat

  • „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • „Inu-Oh”
  • „Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • „Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • „Turning red”

Cel mai bun design de producție

Best Cinematography

  • „Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
  • „Elvis”
  • „Empire of Light”
  • „The Fabelmans”
  • „Top Gun: Maverick”

Cele mai bune costume

  • „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • „Elvis”
  • „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • „Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
  • „The Woman King”

Cel mai bun montaj

  • „The Banshees of Irisherin”
  • „Elvis”
  • „Everything everywhere all at once”
  • „Moonage Daydream”
  • „Top Gun: Maverick”

Cel mai bun make-up/Cea mai bună coafură

  • „Amsterdam” – Nana Fischer la machiaj și Lori McCoy Bell și Adruitha Lee la coafuri
  • „The Batman”- Naomi Donne la machiaj și Zoe Tahir la coafuri
  • „Blonde”- Tina Roesler Kerwin la machiaj și Jaime Leigh McIntosh la coafuri
  • „Elvis”- Shane Thomas la machiaj și  Louise Coulston la coafuri
  • „The Whale”- Judy Chin la machiaj și Anne Marie Bradley la coafuri

Cel mai bun sonor

  • „All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • „Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • „Elvis”
  • „Moonage Daydream”
  • „Top Gun: Maverick”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

  • „All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • „Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • „Thirteen Lives”
  • „Top Gun: Maverick”

Cel mai bun punctaj original

  • „All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • „Babylon”
  • „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • „The Woman King”
  • „Woman Talking”

Cel mai bun cântec original

  • Lift Me Up de Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna și Ryan Coogler- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Ciao Papa de Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz and Guillermo și Toro- „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • Naatu Naatu de Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj – „RRR”
  • Applause de Diane Warren – „Tell It Like a Woman”
  • Hold my hand de Lady Gaga și Bloodpop- „Top Gun: Maverick”

nominalizari oscar 2023

Iată cine sunt nominalizații la cele 21 de categorii ale Premiilor Oscar 2023

[Sursa foto: PixaBay]

Cel mai bun film documentar

  • „All That Breathes”
  • „Bad Axe”
  • „Descendant”
  • „Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
  • „Navalny”

Cel mai bun film internațional

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat

  • „The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”
  • „The Flying Sailor”
  • „More Than I Want to Remember”
  • „New Moon”
  • „Save Ralph”

Cel mai scurt documentar

  • „38 at the Garden” – HBO Max
  • „As Far as They Can Run” – MTV Documentary Films
  • „The Flagmakers” – National Geographic Documentary Films
  • „The Martha Mitchell Effect” – Netflix
  • „Nuisance Bear” – The New Yorker

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de acțiune live

  • „An Irish Goodbye” – Floodlight Pictures
  • „Le Pupille” – Disney+
  • „The Red Suitcase” – Cynefilms
  • „Sideral” – Las Velseurs
  • „Warsha” – The Criterion Channel

 

sursă: variety.com

nominalizari premii oscar 2023 premii oscar 2023 oscar 2023 gala premiilor oscar 2023 categorii premii oscar 2023
