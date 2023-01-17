Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

In articol:
- Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2023
- Cea mai bună fotografie
- Cel mai bun regizor
- Cea mai bună actriță
- Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Cel mai bun scenariu original
- Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- Cel mai bun film animat
- Cel mai bun design de producție
- Best Cinematography
- Cele mai bune costume
- Cel mai bun montaj
- Cel mai bun make-up/Cea mai bună coafură
- Cel mai bun sonor
- Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- Cel mai bun punctaj original
- Cel mai bun cântec original
- Cel mai bun film documentar
- Cel mai bun film internațional
- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat
- Cel mai scurt documentar
- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de acțiune live
Gala Premiilor Oscar este una dintre cele mai importante evenimente ale anului. Ceremonia și-a aflat încă din luna decembrie a anului trecut nominalizații, iar acum este așteptată gala pentru a dezvălui numele câștigătorilor. Află cine sunt nominalizații la Gala Premiilor Oscar 2023.
Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2023
Cea mai bună fotografie
- „All quiet on the Western Front”- Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert
- „The Banshees of Inisherin”- Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”- Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
- „Elvis”- Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
- „Everything everywhere all at once”- Dan Kwan, Mike Larocca, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
- „The Fabelmans”- Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg
- „Living”- Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
- „Tár”- Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
- „Top Gun: Maverick”- Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
- „The Whale” – Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel
Cel mai bun regizor
- Todd Field
- Joseph Kosinski
- Martin McDonagh
- Steven Spielberg
- Charlotte Wells
- Cel mai bun actor
- Austin Butler în Elvis
- Colin Farrell în The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brandan Fraser în The Whale
- Gabriel LaBelle în The Fabelmans
- Bill Nighy în Living
Cea mai bună actriță
- Cate Blanchett în Tár
- Viola Davis în The Woman King
- Ana de Armas în Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler în Till
- Michelle Yeoh în Everything everywhere all at once
- Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Paul Dano în The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson în The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch în The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan în The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan în Everything everywhere all at once
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Angela Bassett în Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve
- Hong Chau în The Whale
- Kerry Condon în The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis în Everything everywhere all at once
- Michelle Williams în The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- „Aftersun”
- „The Banshees of Inisherin”
- „Everything everywhere all at once”
- „The Fabelmans”
- „Tár”
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” – bazat pe caractere scrise de Johnson
- „Living” – bazat pe „Ikiru” de Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni
- „She Said”- bazat pe cartea scrisă de Jodi Kantor și Meghan Twohey
- „White Noise” – bazat pe un roman al lui Don DeLillo
- „Woman Talking” – bazat pe o carte a lui Miriam Toews
Cel mai bun film animat
- „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- „Inu-Oh”
- „Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- „Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- „Turning red”
Cel mai bun design de producție
- „Avatar: The Way of Water”
- „Babylon”
- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- „Turning red”
- „The Fabelmans”
Best Cinematography
- „Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
- „Elvis”
- „Empire of Light”
- „The Fabelmans”
- „Top Gun: Maverick”
Cele mai bune costume
- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- „Elvis”
- „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- „Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
- „The Woman King”
Cel mai bun montaj
- „The Banshees of Irisherin”
- „Elvis”
- „Everything everywhere all at once”
- „Moonage Daydream”
- „Top Gun: Maverick”
Cel mai bun make-up/Cea mai bună coafură
- „Amsterdam” – Nana Fischer la machiaj și Lori McCoy Bell și Adruitha Lee la coafuri
- „The Batman”- Naomi Donne la machiaj și Zoe Tahir la coafuri
- „Blonde”- Tina Roesler Kerwin la machiaj și Jaime Leigh McIntosh la coafuri
- „Elvis”- Shane Thomas la machiaj și Louise Coulston la coafuri
- „The Whale”- Judy Chin la machiaj și Anne Marie Bradley la coafuri
Cel mai bun sonor
- „All Quiet on the Western Front”
- „Avatar: The Way of Water”
- „Elvis”
- „Moonage Daydream”
- „Top Gun: Maverick”
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- „All Quiet on the Western Front”
- „Avatar: The Way of Water”
- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- „Thirteen Lives”
- „Top Gun: Maverick”
Cel mai bun punctaj original
- „All Quiet on the Western Front”
- „Babylon”
- „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- „The Woman King”
- „Woman Talking”
Cel mai bun cântec original
- Lift Me Up de Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna și Ryan Coogler- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Ciao Papa de Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz and Guillermo și Toro- „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- Naatu Naatu de Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj – „RRR”
- Applause de Diane Warren – „Tell It Like a Woman”
- Hold my hand de Lady Gaga și Bloodpop- „Top Gun: Maverick”
Cel mai bun film documentar
- „All That Breathes”
- „Bad Axe”
- „Descendant”
- „Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
- „Navalny”
Cel mai bun film internațional
- „All Quiet on the Western Front” – Germania
- „Argentina”- Argentina
- „Close”- Belgia
- „Decision to Leave” – Coreea de Sud
- „The Quiet Girl” – Irlanda
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat
- „The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”
- „The Flying Sailor”
- „More Than I Want to Remember”
- „New Moon”
- „Save Ralph”
Cel mai scurt documentar
- „38 at the Garden” – HBO Max
- „As Far as They Can Run” – MTV Documentary Films
- „The Flagmakers” – National Geographic Documentary Films
- „The Martha Mitchell Effect” – Netflix
- „Nuisance Bear” – The New Yorker
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de acțiune live
- „An Irish Goodbye” – Floodlight Pictures
- „Le Pupille” – Disney+
- „The Red Suitcase” – Cynefilms
- „Sideral” – Las Velseurs
- „Warsha” – The Criterion Channel
sursă: variety.com