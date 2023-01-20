Premiile Annie 2023. Lista completă nominalizări. Filmul „Pinocchio”, printre favorite

Nominalizări premiile Annie 2023. Lista completă a producțiilor favorite anul acesta.

Autor: Alexandra Nistor
3 POZE Vezi galeria
In articol:

Premiile Annie ajung anul acesta la a 50-a ceremonie. Annie Awards se vor decerna pe 25 februarie 2023, când producătorii, actorii, vocile, colaboratorii etc. de animații vor fi recunoscuți pentru excelența muncii lor. Iată care sunt toate categoriile premiilor, împreună cu nominalizările.

Nominalizări premii Annie 2023

1. Cel mai bun film

  • Disney and Pixar's Turning Red
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Wendell & Wild

2. Cea mai bună caracteristică indie

  • Charlotte
  • Inu-Oh
  • Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • My Father’s Dragon

3. Cea mai bună producție specială

  • Prehistoric Planet
  • Superworm
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The House
  • The Sandman

4. Cel mai bun subiect scurt

  • Amok
  • Black Side
  • Ice Merchants
  • Love, Dad
  • The Flying Sailor

5. Cel mai bine sponsorizat

  • Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru/The office
  • Save Ralph
  • Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache
  • Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories

6. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Preșcolar

  • Elinor Wonders Why – episodul 136B
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse – episodul Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins
  • Rise Up, Sing Out – episodul Name Tag
  • Spirit Rangers – episodul Thunder Mountain
  • The Tiny Chef Show – episodul Pancakes

7. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Copii

  • Abominable and the Invisible City – episodul Everest Returns
  • Big Nate – episodul The Legend of the Gunting
  • Moominvalley – episodul Lonely Mountain
  • The Owl House – episodul King’s Tide
  • We Baby Bears – episodul The Real Crayon

8. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Adulți

Bob’s Burgers – episodul Some Like it Bot Part 1

Harley Quinn – episodul Batman Begins Forever

Rick and Morty – episodul Night Family

The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – episodul Treehouse of Horror XXXIII

Citeste si: „I-a pus capac la coșciug.” Care este legătura Mariei Constantin cu moartea lui Marcel Toader- kfetele.ro

Citeste si:- bzi.ro

Tuca & Bertie – episodul The Pain Garden

9. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Edițe limitată

  • BAYMAX! – episodul Sofia
  • El Deafo – episodul Everybody Sounds So Weird
  • HouseBroken – episodul Who’s Having a Merry Trashmas?
  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – episodul The Demon Moon Rises
  • Undone – episodul Rectify

10. Cel mai bun film studențesc

  • Au revoir Jérôme! – Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr
  • Birdsong - Michelle Cheng
  • Synchronie Passagère - Julia Le Bras-Juarez
  • The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World - Damaris Zielke, Jiayan Chen
  • The Soloists- Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu

11. Cele mai bune efecte speciale – TV/Media

  • Cars on The Road- producție efecte speciale Pixar Animation Studios
  • Love Death+ Robots – producție efecte speciale Blur Studio
  • Prehistoric Planet – producție efecte speciale MPC
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – producție efecte speciale NoneMore Productions
  • The House – producție efecte speciale Nexus Studios

Citește și: Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

12. Cele mai bune efecte speciale – Caracteristică

  • Avatar: The Way of Water – producție efecte speciale Wētā FX
  • Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear – producție efecte speciale Pixar
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- producție efecte speciale MPC
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru- producție efecte speciale Illumination
  • The Sea Beast- producție efecte speciale Sony Pictures Imageworks

13. Cea mai bună animație de personaj – TV/Media

  • Entergalactic – episod special production
  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – episodul The Mighty Storm Gods
  • StoryBots: Answer Time – episodul Taste
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – episod special production
  • The House- episod special production

nominalizari premii annie 2023

Lista completă de nominalizări a premiilor Annie 2023

[Sursa foto: Profimedia]

14. Cea mai bună animație de personaj – Caracteristică

  • Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red- Teresa Falcone
  • Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red- Eric Anderson
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio- Tucker Barrie
  • The Bad Guys- Jorge Capote
  • The Bad Guys- Min Hong

15. Cea mai bună animație cu personaje – Acțiune Live

  • Avatar: The Way of Water- Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford
  • Beast- Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo
  • Finch- Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger
  • Jurassic World Dominion- Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson
  • Peacemaker- Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore

16. Cea mai bună animație cu personaje – Joc video

  • Cuphead- The Delicious Last Course- Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna, Cuphead Animation Team
  • God of War Ragnarök- God of War Ragnarök Animation Team God of War Ragnarök Animation Team
  • Horizon Forbidden West- Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team
  • Moss: Book II- Richard Lico
  • Potionomics- Emily Lattanavong, Anguel Bogoev

17. Cel mai bun design de personaje – TV/Media

  • Amphibia- Joe Sparrow
  • Entergalactic- Meybis Ruiz Cruz
  • Love Death+ Robots- Alberto Mielgo
  • Oni: Thunder God's Tale- Rebecca Chan
  • Spirit Rangers- Marie Delmas

18. Cel mai bun design de personaje – Caracteristică

  • Luck- Massimiliano Narciso
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- Jesús Alonso Iglesias
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie- Ida Hem
  • The Bad Guys- Taylor Krahenbuhl
  • Wendell & Wild- Pablo Lobato

19. Cea mai bună regie – TV/Media  

  • BAYMAX!
  • exception/ エクセプション
  • More Than I Want To Remember
  • Oni: Thunder God's Tale
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

20. Cea mai bună regie – Caracteristică

  • Disney and Pixar's Turning Red
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • My Father's Dragon
  • Wendell & Wild

21. Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – TV/Media

  • Love Death+ Robots
  • Oni: Thunder God's Tale
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • The House

22. Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – Caracteristică

  • Disney and Pixar's Turning Red
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Mad God
  • The Bad Guys
  • The Sea Beast

23. Cel mai bun design de producție – TV/Media

  • Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
  • Mall Stories- Atilla the Grilla
  • Oni: Thunder God's Tale
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The House

Citește și: Globurile de Aur 2023. Jenna Ortega a fost nominalizată la Golden Globes Awards pentru rolul din serialul „Wednesday” 

24. Cel mai bun design de producție – Caracteristică

nominalizari premii annie 2023

Cele mai plăcute producții animate în 2023

[Sursa foto: Profimedia]

25. Cel mai bun storyboardig – TV/Media

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons
  • Love Death+ Robots
  • The Cuphead Show!

26. Cel mai bun storyboardind – Caracteristică

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru- Nima Azarba
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru- Dave Feiss
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- Anthony Holden
  • Strange World- Jeff Snow
  • Strange World- Javier Ledesma Barbolla

27. Cea mai bună interpretare vocală – TV/Media

  • Candi Milo (Witch Hazel)- Looney Tunes Cartoons
  • Fred Tatsciore (Bang)- StoryBots: Answer Time
  • Tara Strong (Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Raven)- Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse
  • Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones)- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
  • Maurice LaMarche (Mr. Big)- Zootopia+

28. Cea mai bună interpretare vocală – Caracteristică

  • David Bradley- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Gregory Mann- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Jenny Slate- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Wagner Moura- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Zaris-Angel Hator- The Sea Beast

29. Cel mai bun scenariu – TV/Media

  • BAYMAX!
  • Big Nate
  • Love Death+ Robots
  • The House
  • Tuca & Bertie

30. Cel mai bun scenariu – Caracteristică

  • Disney and Pixar's Turning Red
  • ETERNAL SPRING (長春)
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

31. Cel mai bun editorial – TV/Media 

  • Amphibia – episodul All In
  • Green Eggs and Ham – episodul The Sam Who Came In From The Cold
  • Karma's World – episodul Keys, The Inventor
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks – episodul The Stars At Night
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – episod special production

32. Cel mai bun editorial – Caracteristică

  • Disney and Pixar's Lightyear- Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox
  • Disney and Pixar's Turning Red- Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio- Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalia Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
  • The Sea Beast- Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz

 

sursă: annieawards.org

Distribuie pe:
Galerie foto  Urmatorul articol
Abonează-te pe
Citește și:

Cine sunt juraţii de la Românii au Talent 2023? Vezi cine ocupă masa juriului alături de Andra și Andi Moisescu

Nicoleta Nucă nu a stabilit când va fi nunta. Motivul pentru care artista și iubitul ei nu se grăbesc cu acest eveniment

Evenimente Mica Unire 2023. Vezi care sunt orașele care vor găzdui ceremonii pe 24 ianuarie

3 zodii primesc oportunități pentru o afacere profitabilă. Dați-vă interesul mai mult ca oricând

A MURIT PUTIN?! Este informația momentului în Rusia. Moscova a făcut anunțul

„Uitați cât de bine arată.” Denisa Coțolan, despre sarcină

Cum a fost ignorată Anamaria Prodan de Gheorghe Hagi. Atac dur, lansat de impresară: „Le e frică de Hagi”

Un fost jucător de la PSG a murit la doar 40 de ani! Mesajul clubului din capitala Franței

premiile annie 2023 premii annie 2023 annie awards 2023 nominalizari premiile annie 2023 animatii premiile annie
Clipul zilei pe WOWBIZ.RO:
KanalD va recomanda
kanald.ro
„Ați fost îngerii noștri păzitori și așa veți rămâne”. Cei doi soți uciși în dubla crimă de la Bran au fost conduși astăzi pe ultimul drum

„Ați fost îngerii noștri păzitori și așa veți rămâne”. Cei doi soți uciși în dubla crimă de la Bran au fost...

kanald.ro
Când mai este Mercur retrograd în 2023? Perioadele care le vor da bătăi de cap nativilor zodiacului

Când mai este Mercur retrograd în 2023? Perioadele care le vor da bătăi de cap nativilor zodiacului

kanald.ro
Horoscop chinezesc 2023 Mistreț: Fii gata să strălucești! Anul Iepurelui de Apă îți va fii deschizător de drumuri

Horoscop chinezesc 2023 Mistreț: Fii gata să strălucești! Anul Iepurelui de Apă îți va fii deschizător de...

radioimpuls.ro
VIDEO Momentul șocant când un copil de 3 ani este ridicat în aer de un zmeut! Șase oameni au sfârșit tragic după ce sforile zmeielor s-au înfășurat în jurul gâtului

VIDEO Momentul șocant când un copil de 3 ani este ridicat în aer de un zmeut! Șase oameni au sfârșit tragic...

ziareonline.ro
Avocado, darul lui Dumnezeu pentru femei

Avocado, darul lui Dumnezeu pentru femei

retetesivedete.ro
În telefon există unele setări Whatsapp care îi distrug bateria. Scapă de ele acum!

În telefon există unele setări Whatsapp care îi distrug bateria. Scapă de ele acum!

cancan.ro
Motivul real pentru care a murit fratele lui Puya. Ce s-a întâmplat cu el, de fapt

Motivul real pentru care a murit fratele lui Puya. Ce s-a întâmplat cu el, de fapt

kfetele.ro
„I-a pus capac la coșciug.” Care este legătura Mariei Constantin cu moartea lui Marcel Toader

„I-a pus capac la coșciug.” Care este legătura Mariei Constantin cu moartea lui Marcel Toader

unica.ro
Ce nu s-a văzut la tv! Sebastian Dobrincu face dezvăluiri neștiute despre Vica și Gheboasă: 'De ce ți-e frică, nu scapi'

Ce nu s-a văzut la tv! Sebastian Dobrincu face dezvăluiri neștiute despre Vica și Gheboasă: 'De ce...

viva.ro
Este fiul unor mari actori români, a terminat două facultăți, dar s-a călugărit pe Muntele Athos: 'Am pățit..'

Este fiul unor mari actori români, a terminat două facultăți, dar s-a călugărit pe Muntele Athos: 'Am...

Cine sunt juraţii de la Românii au Talent 2023? Vezi cine ocupă masa juriului alături de Andra și Andi Moisescu

Cine sunt juraţii de la Românii au Talent 2023? Vezi cine ocupă masa juriului alături de Andra și Andi...

cancan.ro
Ce a pățit românca Ruxandra după ce s-a cuplat cu un italian însurat, cu 15 ani mai în vârstă, pe nume Damian

Ce a pățit românca Ruxandra după ce s-a cuplat cu un italian însurat, cu 15 ani mai în vârstă, pe nume Damian

kfetele.ro
„Uitați cât de bine arată.” Denisa Coțolan, despre sarcină

„Uitați cât de bine arată.” Denisa Coțolan, despre sarcină

kfetele.ro
“S-a terminat, e simplu.” Soțul Georgianei Lobonț a vorbit pentru prima oară despre divorț! Rareș Ciciovan a spus motivul separării

“S-a terminat, e simplu.” Soțul Georgianei Lobonț a vorbit pentru prima oară despre divorț! Rareș Ciciovan...

Evenimente Mica Unire 2023. Vezi care sunt orașele care vor găzdui ceremonii pe 24 ianuarie

Evenimente Mica Unire 2023. Vezi care sunt orașele care vor găzdui ceremonii pe 24 ianuarie

Zelenski a dat de înțeles că Vladimir Putin ar fi mort! Videoclipul care a stârnit reacții, în plin război

Zelenski a dat de înțeles că Vladimir Putin ar fi mort! Videoclipul care a stârnit reacții, în plin război

playtech.ro
A pus sos de roșii în chiuvetă și a descoperit un truc genial. Ce s-a întâmplat în doar 15 minute

A pus sos de roșii în chiuvetă și a descoperit un truc genial. Ce s-a întâmplat în doar 15 minute

bzi.ro
A murit îndrăgitul și marele actor Teo Corban

A murit îndrăgitul și marele actor Teo Corban

bzi.ro
Cum să treci peste depresia unei despărțiri? Sfaturi pentru a trece peste o despărțire

Cum să treci peste depresia unei despărțiri? Sfaturi pentru a trece peste o despărțire

romaniatv.net
Fratele lui Puya a fost găsit fără suflare în casa din Italia. Artistul, mărturii cutremurătoare

Fratele lui Puya a fost găsit fără suflare în casa din Italia. Artistul, mărturii cutremurătoare

romaniatv.net
BOMBA ZILEI! Cu cine a fost surprinsă Simona Halep la Dubai. Imaginea care spune tot despre noua relaţie FOTO

BOMBA ZILEI! Cu cine a fost surprinsă Simona Halep la Dubai. Imaginea care spune tot despre noua relaţie FOTO

kfetele.ro
“Îmi doream să aflu cine este.” Georgiana Lobonț divorțează de soțul ei, Rareș Ciciovan

“Îmi doream să aflu cine este.” Georgiana Lobonț divorțează de soțul ei, Rareș Ciciovan

kfetele.ro
Loredana Chivu a fost cerută de soție! Diva are un inel de logodnă de aproape 90.000 de euro

Loredana Chivu a fost cerută de soție! Diva are un inel de logodnă de aproape 90.000 de euro

kfetele.ro
Andreea Bănică, regrete din cauza pozelor din Playboy! Ce sumă uriașă a câștigat pentru pictorialul nud

Andreea Bănică, regrete din cauza pozelor din Playboy! Ce sumă uriașă a câștigat pentru pictorialul nud

adevarul.ro
Asistentă medicală din Focşani, limbaj suburban: “Să-mi bag pu**, îi găseşte dracii numai la ora asta să vină”

Asistentă medicală din Focşani, limbaj suburban: “Să-mi bag pu**, îi găseşte dracii numai la ora asta să vină”

adevarul.ro
Mamă sancţionată pentru că mergea cu cei trei copii cu bicicletele pe trotuar. Ce spune legea

Mamă sancţionată pentru că mergea cu cei trei copii cu bicicletele pe trotuar. Ce spune legea

evz.ro
Cum a fost ignorată Anamaria Prodan de Gheorghe Hagi. Atac dur, lansat de impresară: „Le e frică de Hagi”

Cum a fost ignorată Anamaria Prodan de Gheorghe Hagi. Atac dur, lansat de impresară: „Le e frică de Hagi”

Filmul Titanic revine pe marile ecrane. Producția va apărea în cinematografe în luna februarie

Filmul Titanic revine pe marile ecrane. Producția va apărea în cinematografe în luna februarie

stirilekanald.ro
Subiecte Matematică COMPER 2023: Anunț important pentru elevi

Subiecte Matematică COMPER 2023: Anunț important pentru elevi

stirilekanald.ro
VIDEO - Jaf într-o sală de jocuri de noroc din Craiova. Doi tineri au fost reținuți

VIDEO - Jaf într-o sală de jocuri de noroc din Craiova. Doi tineri au fost reținuți

stirilekanald.ro
"Tată, nu te sinucide!". Apelul disperat al fiicei către bărbatul care și-a sugrumat soția bolnavă în fază terminală

"Tată, nu te sinucide!". Apelul disperat al fiicei către bărbatul care și-a sugrumat soția...

stirilekanald.ro
Minunile Sfântului Eftimie cel Mare. Acesta putea vedea cu ochii dispoziția și starea sufletelor care veneau la Sfânta Împărtășanie

Minunile Sfântului Eftimie cel Mare. Acesta putea vedea cu ochii dispoziția și starea sufletelor care...

redactia.ro
A purtat o „perdea” transparentă pe post de rochie! Ce au văzut internauții în zona sânilor? Mulți au comentat în mod răutăcios

A purtat o „perdea” transparentă pe post de rochie! Ce au văzut internauții în zona sânilor? Mulți au...

redactia.ro
Doamne, cum arată acum! Cu ten îmbătrânit și păr alb, vedeta a ajuns de nerecunoscut! Puțini își dau seama că e chiar ea

Doamne, cum arată acum! Cu ten îmbătrânit și păr alb, vedeta a ajuns de nerecunoscut! Puțini își dau seama...

Filmul Titanic revine pe marile ecrane. Producția va apărea în cinematografe în luna februarie

Filmul Titanic revine pe marile ecrane. Producția va apărea în cinematografe în luna februarie

"S-a dezlănțuit iadul" O mamă și fiica ei de 4 ani, spulberate pe trotuar de un șofer teribilist. Bărbatul se luase la întrecere cu un alt conducător auto

"S-a dezlănțuit iadul" O mamă și fiica ei de 4 ani, spulberate pe trotuar de un șofer teribilist....

Cum evoluează starea lui Cristian, după ce doctorul care a salvat-o pe Alexia a reușit să-i replanteze piciorul. Băiatul de 15 ani a fost la un pas de tragedie

Cum evoluează starea lui Cristian, după ce doctorul care a salvat-o pe Alexia a reușit să-i replanteze...

Accident cutremurător în Capitală! Două fete de 15 ani au fost lovite în timp ce se aflau pe trotuar, după ce trei mașini s-au ciocnit una de cealaltă

Accident cutremurător în Capitală! Două fete de 15 ani au fost lovite în timp ce se aflau pe trotuar, după...

Morți în condiții suspecte la Arad. Tată și fiu, descoperiți fără viață în pat. Cele două trupuri se aflau în stare avansată de putrefacție

Morți în condiții suspecte la Arad. Tată și fiu, descoperiți fără viață în pat. Cele două trupuri se aflau...

Această femeie s-a filmat în timp ce năștea în toaletă! Internauții s-au speriat când au văzut imaginile: „Acum îmi este frică să merg la baie”

Această femeie s-a filmat în timp ce năștea în toaletă! Internauții s-au speriat când au văzut imaginile:...

Cookies

Înainte să pleci...

Asigură-te că nu mai pierzi nicio exclusivitate!

Primește pe e-mail știri de ultimă oră și cele mai interesante mondenități

* Te poți dezabona oricând cu un singur click.
Nu, mulțumesc!