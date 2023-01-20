Premiile Annie 2023. Lista completă nominalizări. Filmul „Pinocchio”, printre favorite

In articol:
- Nominalizări premii Annie 2023
- 1. Cel mai bun film
- 2. Cea mai bună caracteristică indie
- 3. Cea mai bună producție specială
- 4. Cel mai bun subiect scurt
- 5. Cel mai bine sponsorizat
- 6. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Preșcolar
- 7. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Copii
- 8. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Adulți
- 9. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Edițe limitată
- 10. Cel mai bun film studențesc
- 11. Cele mai bune efecte speciale – TV/Media
- 12. Cele mai bune efecte speciale – Caracteristică
- 13. Cea mai bună animație de personaj – TV/Media
- 14. Cea mai bună animație de personaj – Caracteristică
- 15. Cea mai bună animație cu personaje – Acțiune Live
- 16. Cea mai bună animație cu personaje – Joc video
- 17. Cel mai bun design de personaje – TV/Media
- 18. Cel mai bun design de personaje – Caracteristică
- 19. Cea mai bună regie – TV/Media
- 20. Cea mai bună regie – Caracteristică
- 21. Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – TV/Media
- 22. Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – Caracteristică
- 23. Cel mai bun design de producție – TV/Media
- 24. Cel mai bun design de producție – Caracteristică
- 25. Cel mai bun storyboardig – TV/Media
- 26. Cel mai bun storyboardind – Caracteristică
- 27. Cea mai bună interpretare vocală – TV/Media
- 28. Cea mai bună interpretare vocală – Caracteristică
- 29. Cel mai bun scenariu – TV/Media
- 31. Cel mai bun editorial – TV/Media
- 32. Cel mai bun editorial – Caracteristică
Premiile Annie ajung anul acesta la a 50-a ceremonie. Annie Awards se vor decerna pe 25 februarie 2023, când producătorii, actorii, vocile, colaboratorii etc. de animații vor fi recunoscuți pentru excelența muncii lor. Iată care sunt toate categoriile premiilor, împreună cu nominalizările.
Nominalizări premii Annie 2023
1. Cel mai bun film
- Disney and Pixar's Turning Red
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Wendell & Wild
2. Cea mai bună caracteristică indie
- Charlotte
- Inu-Oh
- Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- My Father’s Dragon
3. Cea mai bună producție specială
- Prehistoric Planet
- Superworm
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The House
- The Sandman
4. Cel mai bun subiect scurt
- Amok
- Black Side
- Ice Merchants
- Love, Dad
- The Flying Sailor
5. Cel mai bine sponsorizat
- Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice
- Minions: The Rise of Gru/The office
- Save Ralph
- Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache
- Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories
6. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Preșcolar
- Elinor Wonders Why – episodul 136B
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – episodul Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins
- Rise Up, Sing Out – episodul Name Tag
- Spirit Rangers – episodul Thunder Mountain
- The Tiny Chef Show – episodul Pancakes
7. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Copii
- Abominable and the Invisible City – episodul Everest Returns
- Big Nate – episodul The Legend of the Gunting
- Moominvalley – episodul Lonely Mountain
- The Owl House – episodul King’s Tide
- We Baby Bears – episodul The Real Crayon
8. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Adulți
Bob’s Burgers – episodul Some Like it Bot Part 1
Harley Quinn – episodul Batman Begins Forever
Rick and Morty – episodul Night Family
The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – episodul Treehouse of Horror XXXIII
Citeste si: „I-a pus capac la coșciug.” Care este legătura Mariei Constantin cu moartea lui Marcel Toader- kfetele.ro
Citeste si:- bzi.ro
Tuca & Bertie – episodul The Pain Garden
9. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Edițe limitată
- BAYMAX! – episodul Sofia
- El Deafo – episodul Everybody Sounds So Weird
- HouseBroken – episodul Who’s Having a Merry Trashmas?
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – episodul The Demon Moon Rises
- Undone – episodul Rectify
10. Cel mai bun film studențesc
- Au revoir Jérôme! – Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr
- Birdsong - Michelle Cheng
- Synchronie Passagère - Julia Le Bras-Juarez
- The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World - Damaris Zielke, Jiayan Chen
- The Soloists- Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
11. Cele mai bune efecte speciale – TV/Media
- Cars on The Road- producție efecte speciale Pixar Animation Studios
- Love Death+ Robots – producție efecte speciale Blur Studio
- Prehistoric Planet – producție efecte speciale MPC
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – producție efecte speciale NoneMore Productions
- The House – producție efecte speciale Nexus Studios
Citește și: Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor
12. Cele mai bune efecte speciale – Caracteristică
- Avatar: The Way of Water – producție efecte speciale Wētā FX
- Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear – producție efecte speciale Pixar
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- producție efecte speciale MPC
- Minions: The Rise of Gru- producție efecte speciale Illumination
- The Sea Beast- producție efecte speciale Sony Pictures Imageworks
13. Cea mai bună animație de personaj – TV/Media
- Entergalactic – episod special production
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – episodul The Mighty Storm Gods
- StoryBots: Answer Time – episodul Taste
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – episod special production
- The House- episod special production
14. Cea mai bună animație de personaj – Caracteristică
- Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red- Teresa Falcone
- Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red- Eric Anderson
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio- Tucker Barrie
- The Bad Guys- Jorge Capote
- The Bad Guys- Min Hong
15. Cea mai bună animație cu personaje – Acțiune Live
- Avatar: The Way of Water- Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford
- Beast- Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo
- Finch- Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger
- Jurassic World Dominion- Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson
- Peacemaker- Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore
16. Cea mai bună animație cu personaje – Joc video
- Cuphead- The Delicious Last Course- Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna, Cuphead Animation Team
- God of War Ragnarök- God of War Ragnarök Animation Team God of War Ragnarök Animation Team
- Horizon Forbidden West- Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team
- Moss: Book II- Richard Lico
- Potionomics- Emily Lattanavong, Anguel Bogoev
17. Cel mai bun design de personaje – TV/Media
- Amphibia- Joe Sparrow
- Entergalactic- Meybis Ruiz Cruz
- Love Death+ Robots- Alberto Mielgo
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale- Rebecca Chan
- Spirit Rangers- Marie Delmas
18. Cel mai bun design de personaje – Caracteristică
- Luck- Massimiliano Narciso
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- Jesús Alonso Iglesias
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie- Ida Hem
- The Bad Guys- Taylor Krahenbuhl
- Wendell & Wild- Pablo Lobato
19. Cea mai bună regie – TV/Media
- BAYMAX!
- exception/ エクセプション
- More Than I Want To Remember
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
20. Cea mai bună regie – Caracteristică
- Disney and Pixar's Turning Red
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- My Father's Dragon
- Wendell & Wild
21. Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – TV/Media
- Love Death+ Robots
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Cuphead Show!
- The House
22. Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – Caracteristică
- Disney and Pixar's Turning Red
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Mad God
- The Bad Guys
- The Sea Beast
23. Cel mai bun design de producție – TV/Media
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- Mall Stories- Atilla the Grilla
- Oni: Thunder God's Tale
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The House
Citește și: Globurile de Aur 2023. Jenna Ortega a fost nominalizată la Golden Globes Awards pentru rolul din serialul „Wednesday”
24. Cel mai bun design de producție – Caracteristică
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Mad God
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Bad Guys
- The Sea Beast
25. Cel mai bun storyboardig – TV/Media
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- Love Death+ Robots
- The Cuphead Show!
26. Cel mai bun storyboardind – Caracteristică
- Minions: The Rise of Gru- Nima Azarba
- Minions: The Rise of Gru- Dave Feiss
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- Anthony Holden
- Strange World- Jeff Snow
- Strange World- Javier Ledesma Barbolla
27. Cea mai bună interpretare vocală – TV/Media
- Candi Milo (Witch Hazel)- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- Fred Tatsciore (Bang)- StoryBots: Answer Time
- Tara Strong (Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Raven)- Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse
- Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones)- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Maurice LaMarche (Mr. Big)- Zootopia+
28. Cea mai bună interpretare vocală – Caracteristică
- David Bradley- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Gregory Mann- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Jenny Slate- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Wagner Moura- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Zaris-Angel Hator- The Sea Beast
29. Cel mai bun scenariu – TV/Media
- BAYMAX!
- Big Nate
- Love Death+ Robots
- The House
- Tuca & Bertie
30. Cel mai bun scenariu – Caracteristică
- Disney and Pixar's Turning Red
- ETERNAL SPRING (長春)
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
31. Cel mai bun editorial – TV/Media
- Amphibia – episodul All In
- Green Eggs and Ham – episodul The Sam Who Came In From The Cold
- Karma's World – episodul Keys, The Inventor
- Star Trek: Lower Decks – episodul The Stars At Night
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – episod special production
32. Cel mai bun editorial – Caracteristică
- Disney and Pixar's Lightyear- Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox
- Disney and Pixar's Turning Red- Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio- Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalia Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
- The Sea Beast- Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz
sursă: annieawards.org