Premiile Annie 2023. Lista completă nominalizări. Filmul „Pinocchio”, printre favorite

In articol:

Premiile Annie ajung anul acesta la a 50-a ceremonie. Annie Awards se vor decerna pe 25 februarie 2023, când producătorii, actorii, vocile, colaboratorii etc. de animații vor fi recunoscuți pentru excelența muncii lor. Iată care sunt toate categoriile premiilor, împreună cu nominalizările.

Nominalizări premii Annie 2023

1. Cel mai bun film

Disney and Pixar's Turning Red

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Wendell & Wild

2. Cea mai bună caracteristică indie

Charlotte

Inu-Oh

Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

My Father’s Dragon

3. Cea mai bună producție specială

Prehistoric Planet

Superworm

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The House

The Sandman

4. Cel mai bun subiect scurt

Amok

Black Side

Ice Merchants

Love, Dad

The Flying Sailor

5. Cel mai bine sponsorizat

Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice

Minions: The Rise of Gru/The office

Save Ralph

Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache

Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories

6. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Preșcolar

Elinor Wonders Why – episodul 136B

Gabby’s Dollhouse – episodul Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins

Rise Up, Sing Out – episodul Name Tag

Spirit Rangers – episodul Thunder Mountain

The Tiny Chef Show – episodul Pancakes

7. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Copii

Abominable and the Invisible City – episodul Everest Returns

Big Nate – episodul The Legend of the Gunting

Moominvalley – episodul Lonely Mountain

The Owl House – episodul King’s Tide

We Baby Bears – episodul The Real Crayon

8. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Adulți

Bob’s Burgers – episodul Some Like it Bot Part 1

Harley Quinn – episodul Batman Begins Forever

Rick and Morty – episodul Night Family

The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – episodul Treehouse of Horror XXXIII

Citeste si: „I-a pus capac la coșciug.” Care este legătura Mariei Constantin cu moartea lui Marcel Toader- kfetele.ro

Citeste si:- bzi.ro

Tuca & Bertie – episodul The Pain Garden

9. Cel mai bun TV/Media – Edițe limitată

BAYMAX! – episodul Sofia

El Deafo – episodul Everybody Sounds So Weird

HouseBroken – episodul Who’s Having a Merry Trashmas?

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – episodul The Demon Moon Rises

Undone – episodul Rectify

10. Cel mai bun film studențesc

Au revoir Jérôme! – Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr

Birdsong - Michelle Cheng

Synchronie Passagère - Julia Le Bras-Juarez

The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World - Damaris Zielke, Jiayan Chen

The Soloists- Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu

11. Cele mai bune efecte speciale – TV/Media

Cars on The Road- producție efecte speciale Pixar Animation Studios

Love Death+ Robots – producție efecte speciale Blur Studio

Prehistoric Planet – producție efecte speciale MPC

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – producție efecte speciale NoneMore Productions

The House – producție efecte speciale Nexus Studios

Citește și: Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

12. Cele mai bune efecte speciale – Caracteristică

Avatar: The Way of Water – producție efecte speciale Wētā FX

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear – producție efecte speciale Pixar

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio- producție efecte speciale MPC

Minions: The Rise of Gru- producție efecte speciale Illumination

The Sea Beast- producție efecte speciale Sony Pictures Imageworks

13. Cea mai bună animație de personaj – TV/Media

Entergalactic – episod special production

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – episodul The Mighty Storm Gods

StoryBots: Answer Time – episodul Taste

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – episod special production

The House- episod special production

Lista completă de nominalizări a premiilor Annie 2023 [Sursa foto: Profimedia]

14. Cea mai bună animație de personaj – Caracteristică

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red- Teresa Falcone

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red- Eric Anderson

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio- Tucker Barrie

The Bad Guys- Jorge Capote

The Bad Guys- Min Hong

15. Cea mai bună animație cu personaje – Acțiune Live

Avatar: The Way of Water- Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford

Beast- Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo

Finch- Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger

Jurassic World Dominion- Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson

Peacemaker- Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore

16. Cea mai bună animație cu personaje – Joc video

Cuphead- The Delicious Last Course - Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna, Cuphead Animation Team

Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna, Cuphead Animation Team God of War Ragnarök - God of War Ragnarök Animation Team God of War Ragnarök Animation Team

God of War Ragnarök Animation Team God of War Ragnarök Animation Team Horizon Forbidden West - Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team

Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team Moss: Book II - Richard Lico

Richard Lico Potionomics- Emily Lattanavong, Anguel Bogoev

17. Cel mai bun design de personaje – TV/Media

Amphibia- Joe Sparrow

Entergalactic- Meybis Ruiz Cruz

Love Death+ Robots- Alberto Mielgo

Oni: Thunder God's Tale- Rebecca Chan

Spirit Rangers- Marie Delmas

18. Cel mai bun design de personaje – Caracteristică

Luck- Massimiliano Narciso

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie- Ida Hem

The Bad Guys- Taylor Krahenbuhl

Wendell & Wild- Pablo Lobato

19. Cea mai bună regie – TV/Media

BAYMAX!

exception/ エクセプション

More Than I Want To Remember

Oni: Thunder God's Tale

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

20. Cea mai bună regie – Caracteristică

Disney and Pixar's Turning Red

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

My Father's Dragon

Wendell & Wild

21. Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – TV/Media

Love Death+ Robots

Oni: Thunder God's Tale

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Cuphead Show!

The House

22. Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – Caracteristică

Disney and Pixar's Turning Red

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Mad God

The Bad Guys

The Sea Beast

23. Cel mai bun design de producție – TV/Media

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Mall Stories- Atilla the Grilla

Oni: Thunder God's Tale

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The House

Citește și: Globurile de Aur 2023. Jenna Ortega a fost nominalizată la Golden Globes Awards pentru rolul din serialul „Wednesday”

24. Cel mai bun design de producție – Caracteristică

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Mad God

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Bad Guys

The Sea Beast

Cele mai plăcute producții animate în 2023 [Sursa foto: Profimedia]

25. Cel mai bun storyboardig – TV/Media

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Love Death+ Robots

The Cuphead Show!

26. Cel mai bun storyboardind – Caracteristică

Minions: The Rise of Gru- Nima Azarba

Minions: The Rise of Gru- Dave Feiss

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- Anthony Holden

Strange World- Jeff Snow

Strange World- Javier Ledesma Barbolla

27. Cea mai bună interpretare vocală – TV/Media

Candi Milo (Witch Hazel)- Looney Tunes Cartoons

Fred Tatsciore (Bang)- StoryBots: Answer Time

Tara Strong (Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Raven)- Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse

Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones)- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Maurice LaMarche (Mr. Big)- Zootopia+

28. Cea mai bună interpretare vocală – Caracteristică

David Bradley- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Gregory Mann- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Jenny Slate- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Wagner Moura- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Zaris-Angel Hator- The Sea Beast

29. Cel mai bun scenariu – TV/Media

BAYMAX!

Big Nate

Love Death+ Robots

The House

Tuca & Bertie

30. Cel mai bun scenariu – Caracteristică

Disney and Pixar's Turning Red

ETERNAL SPRING (長春)

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

31. Cel mai bun editorial – TV/Media

Amphibia – episodul All In

Green Eggs and Ham – episodul The Sam Who Came In From The Cold

Karma's World – episodul Keys, The Inventor

Star Trek: Lower Decks – episodul The Stars At Night

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – episod special production

32. Cel mai bun editorial – Caracteristică

Disney and Pixar's Lightyear- Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox

Disney and Pixar's Turning Red- Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio- Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalia Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

The Sea Beast- Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz

sursă: annieawards.org